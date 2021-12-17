American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.56. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.