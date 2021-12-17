American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $139.16 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.70.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

