American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 8.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $279.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

