American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.35

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.35 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 13965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

