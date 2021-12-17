AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.31. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $11.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.18. 10,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

