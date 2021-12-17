AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Amundi purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.