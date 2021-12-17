AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $81.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.