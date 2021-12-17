Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

