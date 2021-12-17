Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $172.60 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.31 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.87.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.