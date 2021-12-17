Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.70. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

