Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,056,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 205,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 132,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,024. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.