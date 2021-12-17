Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $8.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $10.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $37.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded down $10.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $650.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $623.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

