Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,022. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

