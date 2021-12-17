Analysts Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYRA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 61,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

