Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. 5,408,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

