Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.27. 45,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,033. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Envista has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

