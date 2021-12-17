Analysts Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,018.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 9,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,586. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Histogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Histogen by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

