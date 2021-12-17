Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.65 Million

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report $17.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.80 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMRK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

