Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 221,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,134. The company has a market cap of $215.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

