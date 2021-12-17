Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

