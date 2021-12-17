Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $69.23 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $255.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 2,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.