Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $942.65 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,012,639. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.