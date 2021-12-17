Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $2,700.00

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
