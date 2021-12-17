Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $2,700.00

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.