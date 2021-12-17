Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Target Price at GBX 2,500

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,621.43 ($34.64).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.72) to GBX 3,350 ($44.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.73) to GBX 3,300 ($43.61) in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LON FEVR traded down GBX 33 ($0.44) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,635 ($34.82). 93,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,744. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 2,039 ($26.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,546.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,466.60.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.80) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,404.26).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

