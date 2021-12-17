Analyzing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Loews (NYSE:L)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICC and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loews has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.40%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than ICC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million 0.96 $3.53 million $2.12 7.78 Loews $12.58 billion 1.17 -$931.00 million $6.13 9.45

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47%

Summary

Loews beats ICC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

