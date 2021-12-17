Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.10. 940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.17.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.