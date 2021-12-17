Andrew Stephen Thomis Acquires 424 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis purchased 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £2,226 ($2,941.72).

Cohort stock opened at GBX 530 ($7.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 578.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.36) and a one year high of GBX 682 ($9.01). The stock has a market cap of £218.10 million and a PE ratio of 40.53.

Get Cohort alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.