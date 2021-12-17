Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73). 17,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 112,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £42.09 million and a PE ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.59.

Angling Direct Company Profile (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

