Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

