Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.97) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,370.50 ($18.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,401.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,443.03. The stock has a market cap of £13.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

