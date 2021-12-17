Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.29) to GBX 1,400 ($18.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,353 ($17.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,401.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,443.03.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

