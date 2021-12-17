Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $19.03 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.03 or 0.00041263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $354.73 million and $28.30 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.24 or 0.08024951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00078337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,169.54 or 1.00103838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

