AppCoins Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $100,558.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

AppCoins

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

