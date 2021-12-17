Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

