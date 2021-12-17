Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $76,517.54 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $76,517.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APR opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.