Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

RDVY opened at $51.06 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

