Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

