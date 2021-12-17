Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Aegis increased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

