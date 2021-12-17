Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 56,281 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 56,281 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

