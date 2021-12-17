Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 11.3% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 228,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,032,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The stock has a market cap of $581.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

