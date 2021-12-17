Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.
ARNA opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
