Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.

ARNA opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

