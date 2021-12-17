ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 299,095 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

NYSE GE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.94, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.