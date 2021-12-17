ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 24.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 77.1% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

CCL opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

