Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$703.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

