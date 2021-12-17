Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 200,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.73 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

