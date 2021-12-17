ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

