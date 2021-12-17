Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 3.4%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 602,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,291,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

Arkle Resources Company Profile (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

