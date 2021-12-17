Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.17 ($8.06).

AT1 stock opened at €5.28 ($5.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

