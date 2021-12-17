Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 36.1% in November

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARTL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

