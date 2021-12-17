Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,829. Arteris has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

